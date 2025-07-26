Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FTI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of FTI opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in TechnipFMC by 2,216.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.