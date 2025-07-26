Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $937,000 in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 136,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,943,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 374,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,626,000 after buying an additional 236,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $423.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

