Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $879,000 Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 270.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in RadNet were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $332,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 249,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,980. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at $65,545,548.32. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,447 shares of company stock worth $3,613,220 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. B. Riley began coverage on RadNet in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $74.00 target price on RadNet in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

RadNet Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of RDNT opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.65.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

