Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RARE. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 186.49% and a negative net margin of 93.04%. The company had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. William Blair started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

