Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 14,429 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $50.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

