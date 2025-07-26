Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q1 2027 earnings at $10.61 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $10.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $42.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.86.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.8%

AMP opened at $521.03 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.