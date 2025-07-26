Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,879 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $110,205,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,870,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,748,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,541 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,882,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 406.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,516,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 24.58%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

