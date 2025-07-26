Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 313.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,778.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 129,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $5,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,259. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 12,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $938,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 3.1%

URBN opened at $75.61 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.