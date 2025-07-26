Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $945,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,782 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Five Pine Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.67. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

