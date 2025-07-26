Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.443. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.0 billion-$172.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.1 billion.

Centene Stock Up 6.0%

Centene stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. Centene has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centene stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

