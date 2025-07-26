Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Up 21.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) were up 21.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,823,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 341,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Independence Gold Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$31.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.43.

About Independence Gold

(Get Free Report)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.