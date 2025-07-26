Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Persimmon stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

