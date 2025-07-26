Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Given New $480.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MUSA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.86.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $422.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.48. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $385.44 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

