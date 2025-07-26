Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.09.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GL

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.04. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $138.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $737,387.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.