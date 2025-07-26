UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Price

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $269.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.63. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $280.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

