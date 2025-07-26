IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMAX. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. IMAX has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. IMAX had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

