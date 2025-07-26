Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Baird R W

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OSCR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Oscar Health Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.90. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.22%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,698,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,469 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Oscar Health by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,325 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,826,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,043,000 after purchasing an additional 467,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,360,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,246,000 after buying an additional 8,051,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after buying an additional 1,588,395 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

