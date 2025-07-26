Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lazard and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

LAZ stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Lazard had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 69.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 12.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 57.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

