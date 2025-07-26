FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. FFD Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 17.71%.

FFD Financial Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of FFDF stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.33. FFD Financial has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

FFD Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. FFD Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

