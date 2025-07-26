Robert W. Baird Increases Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target to $15.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.19 million, a PE ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 0.57. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 161.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $127,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

