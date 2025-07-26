Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Announces Earnings Results

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.

Truxton Stock Up 1.3%

OTCMKTS:TRUX opened at $81.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. Truxton has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $233.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Truxton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Truxton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

