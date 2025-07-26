Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Posts Earnings Results

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $17.80 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 40.85%.

Paul Mueller Stock Up 0.5%

MUEL stock opened at $370.00 on Friday. Paul Mueller has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $380.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Paul Mueller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Paul Mueller’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is presently 3.73%.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

