Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Issues Earnings Results

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Community Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Community Capital Bancshares stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Community Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Community Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Saturday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Community Capital Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

