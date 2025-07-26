Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Issues Earnings Results

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Community Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Community Capital Bancshares stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Community Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.
Community Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Saturday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Community Capital Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.
About Community Capital Bancshares
Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Community Capital Bancshares
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/21 – 07/25
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
Receive News & Ratings for Community Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.