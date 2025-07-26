Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Price

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.25 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AB opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $43.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $844.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.64 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,609.14. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $196,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,981.60. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 24.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

