Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $16.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 billion. Repsol had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

Repsol Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $16.01.

Repsol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.4554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REPYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Repsol from a “reduce” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

