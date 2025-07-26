Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 153 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 923 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Valley Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $712.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $692.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.80 and a 1 year high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $664.00 to $783.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $752.33.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.41, for a total value of $365,213.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,795.82. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.10, for a total value of $371,655.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,668,010.90. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,473 shares of company stock worth $105,805,440 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

