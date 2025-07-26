Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALM stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.87. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $126.40. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.17.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.03 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. Stephens upped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

