Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 224,807 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,807 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3,390.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -213.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.