Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 658 ($8.84) and last traded at GBX 652.13 ($8.76), with a volume of 68204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641 ($8.61).

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of £120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 603.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 528.67.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

