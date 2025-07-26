Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) CEO Tyler J. Wilcox Acquires 400 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) CEO Tyler J. Wilcox bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $12,012.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 48,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.89. This represents a 0.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 1.2%

PEBO stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.18). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.16%.

PEBO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $8,294,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $4,986,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,721,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 451,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after buying an additional 96,556 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.