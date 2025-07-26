Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2025

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZGet Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 108,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,880. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 366 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $25,349.16.
  • On Wednesday, May 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,928 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $108,719.92.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.11. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:XYZGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Block from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Block from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYZ

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Block (NYSE:XYZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.