Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 108,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,880. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 366 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $25,349.16.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,928 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $108,719.92.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.11. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Block from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Block from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

