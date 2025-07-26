FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MSCI by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in MSCI by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $546.49 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.39.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The business had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.17.

Get Our Latest Report on MSCI

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.