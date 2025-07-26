Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VOO opened at $585.58 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $586.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $558.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

