Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,976 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.3%

AMAT opened at $185.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

