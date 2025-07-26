UBS Group Increases EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Price Target to $715.00

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $570.00 to $715.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.17.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $634.67 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $636.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $511.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.86.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,855,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 521,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,266,000 after purchasing an additional 373,316 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,220,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,465,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

