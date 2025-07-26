Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.71.

Shares of BX opened at $177.96 on Friday. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

In other Blackstone news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,849,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,932,307 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

