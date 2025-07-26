UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $545.00 to $710.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.60.

NYSE FIX opened at $689.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.87. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $272.92 and a 52-week high of $699.39.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,536.36. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

