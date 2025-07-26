City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Sells $131,120.00 in Stock

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $239,949.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

City Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $127.66 on Friday. City Holding Company has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.77.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. City had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 31.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. City’s payout ratio is currently 38.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHCO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHCO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 631,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,192,000 after purchasing an additional 123,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in City by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 263,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in City by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in City by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.