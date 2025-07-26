Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Director Jay Howard Stubina Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) Director Jay Howard Stubina acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $151,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,850. This trade represents a 111.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.78. Loop Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 354.97% and a negative net margin of 120.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Loop Industries

About Loop Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

