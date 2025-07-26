GHO (GHO) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

GHO (GHO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. One GHO token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00000845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GHO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. GHO has a total market cap of $301.35 million and $987.98 thousand worth of GHO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GHO Token Profile

GHO launched on July 15th, 2023. GHO’s total supply is 312,104,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,996,718 tokens. GHO’s official message board is lenster.xyz/u/gho. The official website for GHO is gho.xyz. GHO’s official Twitter account is @ghoaave.

GHO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHO (GHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. GHO has a current supply of 312,355,765.28129995 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GHO is 0.99826767 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $396,477.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gho.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHO using one of the exchanges listed above.

