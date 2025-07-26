Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 0.6%
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1442 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.
