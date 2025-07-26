Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Barratt Redrow Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Barratt Redrow has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

