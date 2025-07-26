NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 target price on NuScale Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on NuScale Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. CLSA set a $41.00 target price on NuScale Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:SMR opened at $51.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 2.04.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 273.36%. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 26,345 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $623,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 1,565 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $26,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,632.92. The trade was a 56.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,990 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 224.7% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

