Morpho Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.67 Million (MORPHO)

Morpho (MORPHO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Morpho has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Morpho has a market capitalization of $219.21 million and $18.67 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpho token can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpho alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117,940.76 or 0.99917182 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117,328.85 or 0.99462756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Morpho

Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,000,000 tokens. Morpho’s official website is morpho.org. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs.

Morpho Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 320,371,931.47516603 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.93831222 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $24,767,387.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpho should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpho using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpho and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.