Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 211,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 53,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market cap of C$6.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

