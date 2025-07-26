Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 545,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 689% from the average session volume of 69,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.
About Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
