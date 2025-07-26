Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at UBS Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $164.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $142.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 159.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

