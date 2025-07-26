Getech Group (LON:GTC) Trading Down 16.2% – Should You Sell?

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.76 ($0.02). Approximately 529,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 421,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).
Getech Group Stock
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.87.
Getech Group (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Getech Group had a negative return on equity of 77.95% and a negative net margin of 72.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getech Group plc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.
