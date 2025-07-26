Getech Group (LON:GTC) Trading Down 16.2% – Should You Sell?

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.76 ($0.02). Approximately 529,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 421,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Getech Group Stock Up 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.87.

Getech Group (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Getech Group had a negative return on equity of 77.95% and a negative net margin of 72.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getech Group plc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Getech Group Company Profile

In other Getech Group news, insider Christopher Paul Jepps sold 950,000 shares of Getech Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £19,000 ($25,534.20). 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

