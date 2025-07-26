BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Director Rachel Lord Sells 18,036 Shares of Stock

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,123.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,027.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $976.79. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

