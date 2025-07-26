Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DECK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $169.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 11.1%

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.74. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,716,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

